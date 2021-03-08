Malaysia must be aggressive in adopting digital technology — MPC

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia needs to be more aggressive in pursuing digital technology to increase the country’s productivity in line with the government’s move to empower the digital economy, said Malaysia Productivity Corporation director general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman.

He said the move, through initiatives outlined in the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint, was a main driver for boosting productivity and hopefully the government would fulfil the aspiration of the digital economy contributing 22.6 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product by 2025.

“The government initiatives to weather the challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic have formed a foundation for the recovery and regrowth of Malaysia’s productivity and economy,” he said in a statement.

Therefore, he called on the business community to invest in digital technology, either through software, hardware or digital security, to support their business models as well as focusing on raising worker and organisational productivity.

“The communication of government regulations such as for the purpose of licensing, guidelines and data that could facilitate business and public affairs should be digitalised,” he said.

Abdul Latif also urged civil servants, business operators and the public to widen their knowledge and expertise regarding digital technology.

“The question is: how do we seek and analyse existing information to improve or value-add to civil service, businesses and ourselves? These skills can lead to higher individual, organisational and national productivity,” he added. — Bernama