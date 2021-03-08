Man jailed for beheading cat

KOTA BELUD: A man was jailed for two years and five months by a Magistrate’s Court here today for committing mischief by beheading a domestic cat last year.

Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles imposed the sentence on Jaferi Suman, 31, after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 428 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to three years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Jaferi admitted to committing the offence at the paddy field in front of an unnumbered house at Kampung Timbang Dayang here on July 3, 2020.

The prosecution told the court that the complainant was informed by two eyewitnesses that the accused had used a machete to behead the cat in gruesome way.

The complainant found the carcass of the cat in a drain in front of the accused’s house and later lodged a police report against the accused the next day.

Further investigation revealed that the accused was a drug addict and he also had a previous conviction.

It was learnt the accused had been referred to a mental hospital and the result came out that he was fit to plea.

The prosecution then received instruction to charge the accused in court on September 17, 2020.

The court ordered the unrepresented accused to serve his jail sentence from the date of his arrest on July 4, 2020.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Mohd U’kasyah Hashim appeared for the prosecution.