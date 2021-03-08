MP: EMCO serves as stern reminder

BINTULU: The imposition of Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) over two localities here should serve as a stern reminder for everyone in Bintulu to always adhere strictly to the standard operating procedures (SOP) meant to stop the spread of Covid-19, said Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

In force until this March 18, the EMCO on Rumah Sewa Anong at Mile 5 and Rumah Sewa Beverly Hills was imposed following the emergence of Covid-19 cases in these two areas.

“I urge both parties, the owners (of the rented properties) and the tenants, to take this as a lesson for them – to always comply with the SOP to prevent further Covid-19 outbreaks,” he said in a statement.

Tiong noted that it was the first time that the authorities had resorted to using barbed wires to mark the EMCO areas here as a means to effectively control the movement of the people into and out of these Covid-19-affected localities.

The MP also hoped that the public would be more understanding about the seriousness and commitment of the Bintulu Division Disaster Management Committee in its fight against Covid-19.

“The EMCO is actually the last option to be taken, as it is the only way to contain further spread of the virus and to flatten the curve of infection.

“I hope the people here would learn a lesson from this case, and to not think that they could speculate upon the situation and exploit any weaknesses that could lead to hidden concerns about the outbreak,” he stressed.

Tiong also hailed the frontliners, who had been and are currently fighting hard ‘in building a strong protective wall for the people in Bintulu’.

“They are under extraordinary physical and psychological pressure.

“The people must sympathise with them, appreciate their hard work and support these ‘warriors’ by being responsible; by fully complying with the SOP.”

The decision to impose EMCO on Rumah Sewa Anong and Rumah Sewa Beverly Hills was announced by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob following a Ministry of Health (MoH) report that were 84 positive Covid-19 cases detected in these two areas.

“The MoH has confirmed that there’s an occurrence of a steep increase in cases at the two localities with a high rate of transmission.

“The EMCO is meant to enable targeted screenings to be conducted,” Ismail Sabri was quoted as ]said.

Meanwhile, Bintulu Health officer Dr Melvin Chung said as at yesterday, 64 positive Covid-19 cases were recorded after 710 screening tests had been conducted at Rumah Sewa Anong.

On the other hand, 54 positive cases were recorded at Rumah Sewa Beverly Hills, where 537 of its occupants had undergone screening, he said when

contacted.