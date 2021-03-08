Narrow escape for two after escaping with minor injuries after car tumbles into caved-in section of Jalan Bukit Goram

KAPIT (Mar 8): Two people had to thank their lucky stars for having escaped with only minor injuries after the car they were travelling in fell into a caved-in section of Kilometre 4, Jalan Bukit Goram here.

Kapit Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Erwandy Tugor said that the distress call was received at 6.23am today.

He pointed out that the affected portion has been sealed off to warn road users.

“After receiving the report on a road collapse, Bomba personnel were despatched to the scene. A car had fallen into the cave-in section.

“It was reported that there were two victims who had managed to get out of the car before the arrival of Bomba.

“The victims suffered only minor injuries,” he said.

Other agencies present at the site were police and Public Works Department (JKR).