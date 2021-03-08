Physical classes resume today for many government, government-aided schools in Sarawak

KOTA SAMARAHAN (March 8): Physical classes resumed today for many government and government-aided schools throughout the state although those located in Covid-19 high risk areas remain closed.

A visit by The Borneo Post to Sekolah Kebangsaan Muara Tuang, one of the primary schools located in Kota Samarahan, found that physical classes were going on as usual.

However, the members of the press were stopped by the school’s security guards from taking pictures of students attending classes there.

“Please do not take pictures of students or even talk to any of the teachers (while classes are going on) in this school. This is an order from an officer from the Education Office stationed at this school,” said one of the security guards of the school.

Although no particular reason as to why members of the press were not allowed to take pictures or talk to any of the school’s officials, it was understood that the school did not want to be highlighted by the press.

Meanwhile, few parents in Kuching who were contacted said that while they were relieved to see their children had started attending physical classes, they were still worried by the threat of Covid-19.

“My main concern is that I hope the school where my children go to makes sure that everyone at the school follows the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) strictly. Nobody wants the school attended by their children to be a place where the virus spreads,” said Khairul Azhar Sirat who is from Batu Kawah.

Khairul was however happy to see that his children was finally able to get a proper education by attending physical classes at schools, now that many schools in the state had reopened.

Another parent, Zamri Ali Khan believed that the reopening of schools in the state was for the good of students, as they would have a proper place and time to study, despite the world still battling Covid-19.

“Before this, many students have to stay and learn from their homes via online classes. This makes it difficult for both teachers and students in their quest provide and receive quality education,” said Zamri who is also from Batu Kawah.

Zamri also believed that all of the schools would strictly follow the Covid-19 SOP hence he felt that his children would be safe while they were attending their classes at school too.

He opined that schools needed to be reopened as there were many complaints from parents and students who said that they faced various difficulties when studying from home.

“Some parents might not be very educated and thus cannot guide their children well in their studies while some might not even have the facilities to enable them to follow online classes, so I think it is good that the government find ways to resume physical classes at school even during the time of Covid-19,” said Zamri.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) recently announced that a total of 220 government and government-aided schools in Covid-19 high risk areas in the state will remain closed until March 14 and the rest can resume today (March 8).

After a discussion with the Sarawak Education Department, it was decided that 1,045 schools will open for physical classes beginning today, including 814 schools that had been opened since March 1.

“The decision was made after a risk assessment was done in line with the School Management and operation Guidelines in the New Norm 2.0 by the Education Ministry,” SDMC said in a statement.

Schools to remain closed are located in Miri, Bintulu, Betong, Kapit, Meradong, Kanowit, Sibu, Padawan and in Kuching.

In Kuching, only two schools are affected in area which are Sekolah Kebangsaan Pendidikan Khas Kuching and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Cina) Chung Hua No. 5.