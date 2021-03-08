Police arrest duo for alleged drug trafficking in Tebedu, seize 14,880 Ecstasy pills

KUCHING (Mar 8): The police arrested two unemployed locals on Mar 5 and seized 14,880 Ecstasy pills as well as 0.73 grammes of Syabu.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the male and female drug traffickers, aged 35 years old and 38 years old respectively, were arrested around 5am by a team from the Serian Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division (NCID), who was assisted by members of the Sarawak NCID.

He said the suspects were arrested during a Op Benteng roadblock at Kilometre 30, Jalan Serian-Tebedu here.

“The suspects were arrested on suspicion of being involved in drug trafficking activities and we believe these drugs will be distributed to the neighbouring country.

“The police seized the drugs, containing Syabu with an estimated weight of 0.73 grammes and further examination on a backpack found 14,880 numbers of Ecstasy pills.

“Also seized during the arrest, a car used by the suspects and a total cash of RM500,” he told a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) Media Centre this morning.

Aidi added that if trafficked to the neighbouring country, the drugs are said to be worth RM1.41 million with targeted 49,600 drug abusers.

He said, both suspects admitted to taking the commission of RM3,000 each to send drugs to Tebedu and admitted this was their first time committing the crime due to pressure of life.

The suspects were taken to the Serian Police District headquarters for further investigation, he said.

He also said the urine test conducted on the suspects found both tested positive for Amphetamine and Methamphetamine.

Both suspects are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a mandatory death sentence or life imprisonment and whipping of not less than 15 lashes, if convicted.

Aidi said that the suspects have been remanded for seven days from March 5 for further investigation.

He said police will further tighten control and surveillance around the border areas in the state to curb drug trafficking activities in the state.