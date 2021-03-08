ProtectHealth appointed as executor for private GPs participation in PICK

PUTRAJAYA (March 8): The Ministry of Health (MOH) has appointed ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd (ProtectHealth) as the executor for private general practitioners (GPs) participation in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) had agreed with the GPs involvement in the immunisation programme to maximise access and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine to the people.

“The GPs will be involved in PICK implementation under Phase 2, which is from April to Aug 2021 and Phase 3 from May 2021 to Feb 2022,” he told a joint press conference with PICK Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on the development of the programme here today.

ProtectHealth was incorporated on Dec 19, 2016 under the MOH, as a non-profit organisation.

According to Dr Adham, ProtectHealth was appointed based on the company’s experience and capability in registering, coordinating, monitoring quality and managing payments to private medical practitioners for the Peduli Kesihatan scheme for the B40 group (PeKa B40).

Those interested may register with ProtectHealth beginning today through the website www.protecthealth.com.my and further details will follow from time to time.

Khairy when asked to comment on the distribution of Covid-19 vaccine for media practitioners said, JKJAV has so far not listed media personnel under the first phase.

“JKVAV has set up a sub-committee to look into the list of applicants for vaccination among media practitioners. There will be a meeting on Thursday and we will inform if there is any update on this,” said Khairy. – Bernama