RM4.5 mil overhead bridge project in Limbang to be completed by end of 2022 — Dr Abd Rahman

LIMBANG: The RM4.5 million overhead bridge project connecting Taman Tasik Bukit Mas (TTBM) with Limbang River Waterfront is scheduled to be completed by the end of next year, said Assistant Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

He said the 400-meter overhead bridge will serve as a pedestrian facility that provides safety and convenience to its users.

“This project is very important for the safety of pedestrians. Once the project is completed, members of public do not have to cross the main road as the overhead bridge connects TTBM and the Limbang River Waterfront area,” he told reporters after presenting the project’s documents to the contractor during a visit to the project site in Limbang on Saturday.

The Bukit Kota assemblyman viewed this tourism-based project as another new icon that will beautify Limbang’s town area.

He said apart from TTBM, the bridge will enable the public to visit two nearby museums namely the Limbang Regional Museum and Limbang Administrative Development Museum. He said such tourism facilities will inject Limbang town with vibrant activities in the aspects of social, economy and tourism.

Also present were Limbang District Council chairman Sufian Mohat and the council’s secretary representative Mohammad Syamil Jumain.