Saberkas sets up welfare unit to provide assistance to needy

KUCHING (Mar 8): Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) has set up a welfare unit called ‘Saberkas Prihatin’ to provide assistance to individuals who are in need of support the most, said its president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“The welfare-focused initiative will ensure Saberkas continues to champion the spirit and aspiration of helping the local community in whatever aspects. It enables the organisation to be the main unity force among the youths and community,” said Abdul Karim when launching the initiative at Wisma Saberkas here today.

The assistance to be provided to the target groups included those who are affected by floods, landslides, fires, environmental related issues, health crisis and the needy groups like orphans, disabled individuals and poor families.

Abdul Karim, who is the state Minister of Youth and Sports, remarked that Saberkas’ membership was opened to all youth members, irrespective of race, religion and political affiliation, and the organisation aspired to inculcate the spirit of volunteerism among the younger generation.

“Besides, some of the future programmes that we are looking at including agriculture entrepreneurship and eradication of drugs abused.”

The state minister hoped he would be able to bring Saberkas to a higher level and to remain relevant among the youths by listening to the feedbacks from the grassroot level.

“I have advised all the branches of Saberkas to go to the ground and engage with the youths, making sure they stay on the right track of their life.”

Nonetheless, Abdul Karim said each of the Saberkas branches throughout the state would be allocated RM3,000 to implement the ‘Saberkas Prihatin’ welfare initiative and a total of RM246,000 will be provided to 82 branches, four of which to be set up soon, that reflects the 82 constituencies in the state.

The ‘Saberkas Prihatin’ initiative is managed by the Saberkas Social and Welfare sub-committee.

Among those in attendance were Saberkas vice-presidents Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Gerald Rentap Jabu, Michael Tiang, Abang Abdul Aziz Datuk Abang Draup, secretary-general Safiee Ahmad and organising secretary Aidel Lariwoo.