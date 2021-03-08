SDMC: 20,856 Sarawakians received first dose of Pfizer vaccine as of Mar 7

KUCHING (Mar 8): A total of 20,856 individuals in Sarawak have been given the first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine as of yesterday (March 7), said the State Disaster Management Committee in a statement today.

Since Sarawak launched its immunisation programme last month, the first phase of the programme has been rolled out to frontliners in the state.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas recently said that the state’s first shipment of Pfizer BioNTech vaccines containing 23,400 doses has since been distributed to Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit and Mukah divisions from Feb 25 onwards while Bintulu, Miri and Limbang divisions would receive the vaccine supply on March 4.

The second shipment containing 31,590 doses arrived on March 3 while the third and fourth shipments of 4,680 doses each are scheduled to arrive on March 10 and 17 respectively.

Another two shipments will arrive on March 24 (14,040 doses) and March 31 (9,360 doses).