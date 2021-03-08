SDMC: No extension of EMCO at Kampung Emperoh Jambu

KUCHING (Mar 8): Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today announced there will be no extension of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at Kampung Emperoh Jambu in Padawan.

As such, the EMCO at the village will end as scheduled at 11.59pm tonight.

In its Covid-19 daily update today, SDMC said the decision was reached after second round of screenings did not detect any new positive cases at the village.

“In addition, there is no evidence showing the infection is still contagious in the area there.

“SDMC would like to take this opportunity to thank all agencies and village folks for their cooperation in making the EMCO a success,” said SDMC in a statement.

Kampung Emperoh Jambu was placed under 14-day EMCO from 12.01 on Feb 23 to 11.59pm on March 8 following the detecion of positive cases coming from the village.

The positive cases detected had resulted in the formation of the Emperoh Jambu Cluster, which is still one of the 26 active clusters in the state.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the end of EMCO at Kampung Emperoh Jambu at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur yesterday (March 7).

According to Ismail Sabri, a total of 368 screening have been conducted resulting in 28 positive cases recorded.

“The Health Ministry confirmed a decline in cases and the cluster is under control,” said Ismail Sabri as quoted in a news report.

On another matter, SDMC announced that Julau District is now a Covid-19 red zone after recording 42 local infection cases in the past 14 days.

Bau district has reverted to orange zone after recording 38 local infection cases within two week period.

Kanowit is also an orange zone for recording 22 local infection cases in the past 14 days.

Belaga district (previously green zone) is now yellow zone after one local infection case was recorded today.

Based on Ministry of Health (MOH)’s classification, districts with more than 40 cases in a two-week period is classified as red zones, 21 to 40 cases as orange zones, one to 20 cases as yellow zones and those with no cases as green zones.

Eight districts namely Selangau, Betong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu remain as red zones with accumulated number of 2,697 local infection cases within two-week period.

The districts of Samarahan, Sarikei, Serian, Subis, Dalat and Sri Aman remain as yellow zones with total 181 local infection cases in the last 14 days.

The districts of Lundu, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Marudi, Mukah, Pusa, Song, Asajaya, Beluru, Saratok and Sebauh stay as yellow zones with accumulated number of 76 local infection cases within two-week period.

A total 11 districts remain as green zones or with no cases.

SDMC also reported that the police issued 63 compounds to individuals who flouted the standard operating procedures (SOP) against Covid-19.

Kuching recorded the highest number of compounds with 57, followed by Padawan (4) and Miri (2).