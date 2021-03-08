Sebli Mat, once Malaysia’s oldest man to perform Haj passes away

MIRI (March 8): A centenarian man, Sebli Mat who was Malaysia’s oldest man to perform Haj in Mecca back in 2015, passed away yesterday.

He was 110 years old.

Sebli passed away at his family’s home in Luak here at around 7.30pm last night due to old age.

His body was later taken to Masjid Darul Istiqamah Luak for prayer before being buried at Sungai Belubuh Muslim cemetery.

He left behind a son and two daughters.

Sebli was in the spotlight in 2015 after being recorded as the oldest man to perform Haj in Mecca.

He was born on Feb 21, 1911 at Kampung Haji Wahed here.

During his younger days, he used to work for a renowned oil and gas company here.