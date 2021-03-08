‘Spike in Covid cases shows importance of following SOP’  

MIRI: The recent spike in Covid-19 cases here shows the importance of continuing to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) such as avoiding crowded places, said Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting.

He said the virus is very much part of the community and until herd immunity is achieved through the ongoing mass vaccination programme, the people must continue to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“Even though the Health Department is able to detect close contacts (of positive cases), there are more asymptomatic cases out there which makes the spread of the virus unknown and hard to trace.

“We must remain careful and vigilant by strictly practising physical distancing, wearing of face mask properly and regularly washing hands.

“It is also best to avoid crowded places as we do not know who among us may be an asymptomatic carrier,” he told The Borneo post when contacted yesterday.

Ting, who was among the first batch to receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Eastwood Valley Gold and Country Club here on Saturday, called on the people to register for the ongoing immunisation programme, saying it was important to put aside whatever fears or anxieties they may have towards the vaccine.

“Globally, the percentage of those experiencing side effects from the vaccine is very small. We should have confidence in the vaccine and in those who developed it.

“The immunisation programme is for our own good and that of our loved ones,” he said.