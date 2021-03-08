Two lucky punters from Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak win RM12.6 mln Sports Toto jackpot

KUCHING (Mar 8): A whopping RM12.6 million Sports Toto jackpots were won in two consecutive draws by three lucky winners on Feb 28 and March 2.

Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd in a statement said for the Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on Feb 28, the RM10.1 million was won and shared by two winners from Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak respectively on 28 February 2021.

The winner from Negeri Sembilan, who went bankrupt six years ago, said winning the jackpot had given him a fresh start.

“I had to take a loan to do my heart surgery 6 years ago and I went bankrupt after I stopped working.

“God has given me a second chance by winning the jackpot so that I can have a fresh start,” he said.

The 45-year-old unemployed winner said he planned to donate part of the winnings to charitable bodies after obtaining a discharge from bankruptcy.

He bought a System 3 ticket and his pair of winning numbers – “5952 & 5777”, which was derived from his own and wife’s identity card numbers which won him RM5,054,618.40 and an additional RM336.

The second winner from Sarawak, who is a 41-year-old teacher, told Sports Toto that he won the jackpot by betting on his old car’s registration number and identity card number – 5777 and 8135.

“I have stopped driving the old car but I would still bet on its registration number. I am very grateful that this old car still brings me luck after all these years.

“My family was very happy when they heard about the great news last night, we plan to save the winnings for our children’s education expenses,” he said, adding that he would continue to serve as a teacher despite becoming a millionaire.

The winner spent RM2 on a Toto 4D Jackpot ticket to win RM5,054,618.40.

Meanwhile, a 69-year-old retiree from Johor won the RM2.5 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on March 2 by betting on the phone numbers found in a flyer given to him.

“I was not interested at all with the product that the promoter was trying to sell me but the promoter’s phone numbers in the flyer had inspired me to bet on these numbers – 2888 and 5015.

“And they turned out to be my lucky numbers! I have decided to reward the promoter with a big ang pow later,” he said.

The winner bought a System 3 ticket and won RM2,540,405.40 as well as an additional RM336.

The winner added that he would share the winnings with his family.