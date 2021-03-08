Urban Farming Project to generate 8,800 tonnes of produce by 2025

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) plans to produce 8,800 tonnes of vegetables by 2025 through the Urban Farming Project under the National Economic Regeneration Plan (Penjana).

MAFI Deputy Minister II, Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said the urban farming programme could help households lighten the cost of living by growing their own vegetables guided by the Agriculture Department.

He said that if implemented continuously, it could help reduce the cost of living of every participant, by RM1,296 in 2021 to RM1,680 in 2025.

“This programme involves residents in urban and sub-urban areas individually or as a team (community).

“It will be undertaken in cooperation and participation of various related departments and agencies at the state and federal levels to produce crops for own use or sale.

“In fact, the programme will ensure the production of ample food items that are of quality and safe for consumption. It also helps boost social interaction.

A total RM900,000 has been allocated through this programme under Penjana in Kelantan since August last year,” he added.

He said this to reporters after witnessing the Pasir Pekan Youth Community Urban Farming Project Harvest Programme at the An-Nur Mosque, Mukim Kubang Labu here yesterday. Also present was Kelantan Agriculture Department director NorBahani Zakaria.

Che Abdullah said the Pasir Pekan Youth Community Urban Farming Project was the recipient of a RM23,000 allocation through the Urban Farming Project under Penjana involving 10 individuals in a cluster.

“They planted 1,000 eggplants last year and have harvested the crop three times, bringing lucrative incomes for them. We expect that they will be able to produce 6,000 kilogrammes of eggplants six months from now worth RM30,000,” he added. —Bernama