Works underway to repair main pipe water leakage in Kampung Setunggang Ulu in Lundu – JBALB

KUCHING (March 8): The repair works to the main pipe water leakage in Kampung Setunggang Ulu, Lundu is currently underway, said Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) in a statement today.

JBALB said the Pan Borneo Highway construction works at Jalan Lundu-Bau was identified as the cause of the leakage, leading to the disruption of water supply.

Areas affected were Kampug Bitokan, Kampung Selampit, Kampung Senibong, Kampung Sebandi Hulu & Hilir, Kampung Setunggang Ulu, Kampung Gerunggang Lama & Baru, Kampung Temelan Melayu, Kampung Temelan Dayak, Kampung Klaoh, Kampung Benggang, Kampung Setunggang Melayu Lama, Kampung Setunggang Dayak, up to Jalan Lundu Sampadi/Beruan Lundu.

“Currently, Pan Borneo Highway contractors is conducting repair works for the main pipe leakage

“The delivery of water supply using tankers to the affected areas is also conducted by Pan Borneo Highway contractors and Kuching Division JBALB until the situation returns to normal.

“We apologise for any difficulties faced by folks affected and we appreciate the users’ patience and cooperation ,” JBALB said.

Updates on the repair works of the pipe will be informed via JBALB’s official Facebook pages JBALB Sarawak and Rakan JBALB Daerah Lundu.