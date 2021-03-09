64 new cases, one more death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 64 new Covid-19 cases and one more death today, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

The state’s official Covid-19 spokesperson said Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number of cases at 19 followed by Kota Marudu (10) and Telupid (7).

“The state recorded one Covid-19 death in Kota Kinabalu yesterday,” said Masidi in a statement.

No new clusters were detected.

Masidi added that 121 Covid-19 patients recovered from the virus on Tuesday (March 9).