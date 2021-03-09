Applicants want to move into PPR Kibabaig soon

KOTA KINABALU: Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang has urged the federal Ministry of Housing and Local Government to expedite the completion of the additional work at the Kibabaig Public Housing Project (PPR) as soon as possible so that the approved applicants can immediately move in.

Jannie said the Sabah Ministry of Local Government and Housing (KKTP) had in response to her question through the State Assembly in November 2020 informed her that the additional work at the Kibabaig PPR to build a retaining wall was to be completed by end of September 2020.

However, due to the various problems faced including relocation of electricity cables and disruption of work due to Covid-19, it cannot be completed sooner and the remaining six blocks remain unoccupied.

“I have been receiving many appeals from the people regarding their PPR applications and I am frustrated that I have to tell them that all work, including the completion of the entrance road, have to be completed before the subsequent handing over to KKTP and Penampang District Council.

“Some of the applicants said they have lost their jobs and could not afford to pay high rental anymore due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Jannie said.

During the PPR site inspection yesterday, Penampang District Council officer Riduwan Darasin revealed that the electrical cables of the entire eight blocks were stolen resulting in a huge loss.

“The inspection team also noted that the surrounding unoccupied areas are covered with uncontrolled shrubs and creepers.

“KPKT have provided funds for better security service but additional funds are also needed to allow regular maintenance of the surroundings before the place deteriorates while waiting for the other necessary work to be completed.

“The approved list of people which was completed in 2019 after undergoing a rigorous process of selection, should then be allowed to move in immediately and the management committee fees can be collected to keep the PPR running smoothly,” Jannie added.

When contacted by the Kapayan ADUN office, the contractor said SESB is expected to complete the relocation of the underground electricy cables within a week or two and the extension of the retaining walls is expected to be completed by June 2021.

“I want to thank the Penampang District Council and all concerned for consistently pursuing both the Sabah and Federal Ministries to ensure PPR Kibabaig is safe for occupation and all the due diligence conducted in the process of selecting the applicants. I appeal to all applicants to bear with the delays for a bit more.”

Jannie said the number of applicants for PPR Kibabaig is far bigger than the available eight blocks of units, and she has put forward several suggestions to the Penampang District Council including requesting the land in Kg Baru Luyang which is under the Ministry of Health.