City Hall payment counters resume normal operating hours

KOTA KINABALU: City Hall’s payment counters will resume its normal operation hours starting from March 10, said Mayor Noorliza Awang Alip.

She said that the main counter located in City Hall’s headquarters will operate from 8 am to 4 pm while the counters in Damai Multipurpose Hall, Centre Point and Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) Sabah will operate from 8 am to 3 pm.

In a statement today, Noorliza said that City Hall will no longer accept pre-booked appointments.

“All pre-booked appointments in March will be cancelled. The public are advised to carry out their dealings at the counters during the aforementioned hours,” she said.

Alternatively, the public may also opt for online payments through City Hall’s website and app or they may use the Sabah Pay app or JomPay app.

Noorliza reminded the public to abide by the standard operating procedures (SOP) when they are at the counters.