Couple compounded in Bintangor for violating EMCO

BINTANGOR (March 9): A husband and wife were compounded RM1,000 each for violating the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) that is being enforced in the district to contain Covid-19 infection.

Meradong district police chief DSP Sekam Anoi said the police, who acted on public information, detained the couple at around 9.30am after they were seen riding their motorcycle in the town. They were subsequently brought to the police station for further investigation.

Following an interrogation, Sekam said the couple was found to have slipped out from their longhouses which is currently placed under lockdown to facilitate an active case detection exercise there and therefore, had violated Regulation 14 of Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 2020 (measures within infected local areas).

Besides that, Sekam said police issued with a summon to the husband after he failed to produce a valid driving licence and seized the motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Sekam took the opportunity to advise advised the public, especially those in the infected areas to stay put at home and cooperate closely with the frontliners to stop the spread of Covid-19 infection.

He warned that stern action would be taken against those who breached the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Sekam urged the longhouse headmen and community leaders to play their part, especially in ensuring strict SOP compliance among their charges that has been laid down by the authorities.