Covid-19: Four active clusters in Sarawak record new cases

KUCHING: Four out of the 26 active Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak recorded new cases yesterday, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The Jalan Muhibbah Cluster in Betong, which was linked to a cockfighting session, recorded the most number of new cases, with five, to raise its cumulative total to 233.

“A total of 2,621 individuals involved in the cluster have been screened, with 2,199 of them having tested negative, and 189 awaiting laboratory results,” said SDMC in it daily Covid-19 update.

The Emperoh Jambu Cluster in Kuching recorded two new cases, bringing its cumulative total to 232.

A total of 1,000 individuals had been screened from this cluster, with 710 of them having tested negative and 58 awaiting laboratory results.

Only one new case was recorded under the Gelong Cluster in Kapit, raising its cumulative total to 209.

A total of 256 individuals have been screened, with 47 of them having tested negative and none awaiting laboratory results.

The cumulative number of cases for Bukit Tunggal Cluster in Julau also rose by one yesterday to 32, with 107 of the 139 individuals screened found negative for the virus.

There were no pending results for this cluster.

All other Covid-19 active clusters did not record any new cases yesterday, including the Jalan Kiba Cluster and Jalan Awang Cluster in Sibu, which were declared on Sunday.

The others are the Buloh Cluster in Selangau; Ho Pin Cluster and Univista Cluster in Samarahan; Sungai Bakong Cluster and Bintang Daily Cluster in Meradong; Kampung Sungai Maong Cluster and Jalan Green Cluster in Kuching; Kejatau Cluster and Sebangkoi Cluster in Sri Aman; Jan Yong Cluster in Kapit; Geronggang Cluster, Pasai Cluster and

Mas Merah Cluster in Sibu; Kidurong Dua Cluster and Jun Heng Cluster in Bintulu; Nanga Lijan Cluster in Julau; Seruas Cluster in Beluru; Jalan Pengiran Cluster in Matu; Tabong Cluster in Bau; and Rakut Cluster in Miri. There were also no new cases reported in the Tangap Sub-Cluster in Subis.