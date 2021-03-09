Crocs off to a flying start in Premier League

KUCHING: Sarawak United’s new high profile signing Norshahrul Idlan Talaha proved that he is still among the nation’s top players with an impressive performance against Kelantan United on Sunday.

Local fans were delighted with his energy and moves in the team’s first game of the Premier League season following much fanfare surrounding his transfer to the East Malaysian club.

There were those who thought the 34 year-old, affectionately known as Mat Yo, is past his prime.

However, Norshahrul played a pivotal role in helping the Crocs carve a 2-0 win at the Hang Jebat Stadium, Melaka.

He laid the assist that led to Christie Jayaseelan scoring the first goal in the 12th minute.

And he earned a penalty 20 minutes later after he was brought down in Kelantan’s penalty area.

Uche Agba from Nigeria, another of Sarawak’s import players, duly converted the spot kick.

Sarawak United’s defensive line, spearheaded by Aussie import Taylor Regan, also looked solid.

Head coach E. Elavarasan had earlier warned that the second-tier Premier League would be tough this season.

However, the early signs reveal that the investment in players by the Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) this season has raised the performance of the team compared to last year.

The comfortable win also showed that Sarawak United is dead serious in the quest to win promotion to next season’s Super League.

The match, which was streamed live through Sarawak United’s official Facebook page, attracted some 17,000 fans.

The Sarawak United squad is currently based in Peninsula Malaysia and play its home matches in Melaka to minimise the impact of travel and quarantine restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.