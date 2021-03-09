Heads of dept told to remind staff to register for Covid-19 vaccine – Saifuddin

LIPIS (March 9): Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah has called on heads of departments to remind their employees to register for Covid-19 vaccine shots.

He hoped more individuals would come forward and ensure the success of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme which began on Feb 24.

“The programme is being conducted in phases and I hope we could remind each other to register for the vaccine,” he said when delivery a briefing on emergency and community Covid-19 empowerment in conjunction with the Malaysia Prihatin programme in Kuala Lipis here today.

As at yesterday, 3,832,976 people have registered for the immunisation programme with 3,658,538 of them registering through MySejahtera, 173,575 via the website, vaksincovid.gov.my and 863 through hotline.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today reported that 166,363 individuals in phase one had been vaccinated as at yesterday.

In this regard, Saifuddin said in line with the message of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the focus of the government now is to ensure the survival of the people in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to him, several activities which were not allowed before this have started operating again by complying with strict standard operating procedure (SOP) of the National Security Council (MKN).

“For example, filming is allowed as we are aware many actors and crew members behind the scene have been affected with income problems and as such we allowed it with strict compliance to the SOP.

“Nonetheless, I hope all parties will not be complacent and should adhere to the SOP outlined,” he said and added that the government had also introduced various policies and initiatives including the Malaysian Economic and Rakyat’s Protection Assistance Package (Permai) to protect the welfare of the people and support business viability.

Earlier, Muhyiddin gave his assurance that the government would continue step up efforts to balance between the aspect of survival and the country’s economy which is still not free from the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was reported as saying that the government is concerned and is always listening to the views and grievances of those affected by the pandemic which has been plaguing the country for more than a year. – Bernama