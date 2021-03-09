Hydrogen bus service back in operation, says Sarawak Metro

KUCHING (Mar 9): Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Metro) has resumed the hydrogen bus trial operation service since March 8.

With the recommencement of the trial operation after a two-week suspension, the company said its passenger service will once again operate the Downtown Heritage Loop, including the newly introduced route along Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg which serves passengers to and from Sarawak General Hospital.

Sarawak Metro suspended the trial operation service on Feb 21 as part of its precautionary safety measures after its hydrogen bus drivers had close contact with a third-party contractor, who tested positive for Covid-19.

“All of Sarawak Metro’s hydrogen bus drivers have undergone the necessary health screenings and been declared free of Covid-19, while the buses have all been sanitised and disinfected,” it said in a statement.

Sarawak Metro, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), stated they had adhered strictly to all the State Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) standard operating procedures (SOPs) since reintroducing the trial operation for the hydrogen bus in September last year.

The hydrogen bus trial operation service was introduced in January last year but had to stop due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) enforced in March.

In September 2020, the trial operation service was resumed.

Apart from the Downtown Heritage Loop, which runs from 7.30am to 5.30pm daily, Sarawak Metro also provides two rides to Damai Central on weekends at 10.00am and 2.00pm via the Damai Loop.

The public are encouraged to ride on the services for both loops and take advantage of the free service.

Journeys for both routes start from the bus stop in front of Riverside Majestic Hotel.