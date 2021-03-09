i-CATS university college set for new campus in Matang

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has approved land in Matang here as well as a financial grant for the new campus of International College of Advanced Technology Sarawak (i-CATS) University College.

This was revealed by i-CATS president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr Abdul Aziz Husain during the 23rd Sarawak Skills-i-CATS Convocation ceremony at its present campus at Jalan Stampin Timur, here yesterday.

The ceremony was officiated at by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, and attended by Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Amar Michael Manyin among others.

“The chief minister and the state government have approved land and financial allocation for the construction of a permanent campus for i-CATS University College in Matang area.

“We hope that this campus will be built in the shortest possible time,” Abdul Aziz said.

He also announced the appointment of Abang Johari as the first chancellor of i-CATS, which was elevated to a university college in December last year.

Abdul Aziz, who is Sarawak Skills chairman, said they had come up with a five-year strategy to ensure the relevancy of the institution.

“Sarawak Skills will offer industry-driven and future-oriented educational and training programmes and enhance organisational capabilities. We will also develop state-of-the-art learning facilities, strengthen research and development and strengthen alumni involvement and engagement.”

According to him, Sarawak Skills has established a tripartite collaboration with the state government, federal government and various industries, to produce graduates who could be employed within six months upon completing their studies.

“We are committed to engaging industries directly in producing human capital that is knowledgeable and skillful,” said Abdul Aziz.

Meanwhile, 742 graduates from various academic and skills development programmes received their scrolls during yesterday’s convocation.

Many of the graduates observed the ceremony virtually through Facebook in view of the current Covid-19 situation in the state.

Similar sessions will be held for graduates in Miri from March 22 to 24, and in Mukah on March 29 and 30.