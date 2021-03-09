IBR makes big impact in raising awareness in tackling corruption – MACC

KUALA LUMPUR (March 9): The Corruption-Free Pledge (IBR), introduced by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in 2018, has shown its effectiveness in raising awareness among the community and in organisations about the fight against corruption.

Through the implementation of IBR, both by government agencies and departments as well as private organisations, the programme showcased the openness of an organisation’s leadership, thus proving that the fight against corruption is not the exclusive responsibility of the MACC, but is a trust and duty that must be shared by all members of society.

It was acknowledged by MACC deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Seri Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil, who described the IBR as a door opener for agencies to implement follow-up programmes related to anti-corruption.

“IBR is one of the educational programmes implemented by the MACC and similar to other anti-corruption education programmes where they all have their own level of impact and effectiveness.

“The top management of agencies that implement IBR are being asked to carry out follow-up programmes after the implementation of IBR, and there are managements of organisations that implement IBR sending out messages that they are committed in the prevention of corruption,” he told Bernama.

Shamshun Baharin said that the MACC would measure and evaluate annually the effectiveness of educational programmes implemented.

He said that the evaluation was done cumulatively, involving all activities, initiatives and educational programmes, including IBR.

“This can be seen based on the MACC’s study of the Perception on the Effectiveness of Anti -Corruption Measures, as the level of public knowledge about corruption increases every year in 2018 (72.5 per cent), 2019 (74.3 per cent) and 2020 (77.7 per cent),” he said.

Apart from that, Shamshun Baharin said that the level of willingness, readiness and cooperation of the community to work with the MACC has also increased every year.

“The level of community willingness in 2018 (82.0 per cent), 2019 (82.7 per cent) and 2020 (86.3 per cent) while the level of community readiness in 2018 (81.1 per cent), 2019 (82.1 per cent) and 2020 (85.6 per cent),” he said.

As for the level of community cooperation with the MACC in 2018 (81.0 per cent), 2019 (81.8 per cent) and 2020 (84.6 per cent).

Shamshun Baharin also said that the IBR is ongoing on and continued being implemented to this day.

“The IBR program is on a voluntary basis and there is no compulsion, so any organisation that intends to implement IBR can do it at any time,” he said.

He said that as at Dec 31, top management from 1,608 organisations had signed the IBR.

In 2018, the MACC introduced the IBR which emphasises pledges and promises made by the leadership of organisations, and the staff voluntarily in their capacity as individuals.

It is to ensure that every individual who signs the IBR will be more responsible in performing their duties, as well as in refraining from corrupt practices as long as they hold the post. – Bernama