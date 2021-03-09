Kanowit-Kapit fibre optic project under way

KUCHING: The fibre optic cable deployment works from Kanowit to Kapit that span a distance of 109 kilometres are currently ongoing, said Telekom Malaysia (TM) Sarawak general manager Jafer Sadiq Abdul Lathiff.

In a briefing for Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing yesterday, Jafer said some of the challenges faced in the deployment works included narrow road shoulder conditions, soil erosion and delays in the road construction in certain parts of the stretch between Kanowit and Kapit.

“Once completed, this project will ensure the migration of 680 subscribers in Kapit, 120 subscribers in Song and 140 subscribers in Belaga,” he said in a statement.

The main aim of TM is to ensure a future-proof communication infrastructure that provides 100 per cent fibre technology to customers’ premises, he said.

“The coastal and second trunk road network has made the installation of poles for overhead fibre optic cables possible,” said Jafer.

He thanked the state government for constructing the road network that made fibre optic cable installation possible, just as what the Pan Borneo Highway had done.

Meanwhile, Masing, who is also the Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development, requested TM Sarawak to look into extending the fibre optic cable network all the way to the new Bukit Mabong district, where a new airport will be constructed.

“In fact, fibre optic should even be extended all the way to Baleh Dam, not only for communication needs but also to facilitate security efforts in guarding one of our gems, the Baleh Dam,” said Masing.

He also reaffirmed the need for fast, stable and reliable internet connection in towns like Kapit, Kanowit, Song, Sungai Asap and Belaga.

“We want to ensure that folks in the rural areas are able to access information, conduct economic activities and online banking transactions, attend online classes and be in touch with the world, just like those in the towns and cities,” said Masing.