Malaysia’s Covid-19 numbers drop again, with 1,280 new infections reported today, active cases now under 19,000

KUALA LUMPUR (March 9): The declining trend of new Covid-19 cases detected in Malaysia continued with 1,280 new infections reported today, and 2,345 more patients cured and discharged.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his daily update today revealed Selangor again topped the list with 464 new infections, followed by Johor with 165 new cases, and Sarawak with 163.

Two cases from today’s tally were imported cases involving one local and one foreigner, with the remainder involving 919 Malaysians and 359 non-locals.

In total, Malaysia has registered 361,269 Covid-19 infections, with 18,704 cases still active.

Dr Noor Hisham also reported nine more Covid-19 related deaths today, bringing the cumulative toll to 1,186 deaths, and a fatality rate of 0.38 per cent.

The deaths today involved eight locals and one non-Malaysian in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Sarawak, Terengganu, Perak and Sabah, aged between 38 and 88.

The youngest death today was of a 38-year-old non-local who died at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz in Cheras, and the oldest involving an 88-year old man, who died at Hospital Taiping and had previously suffered a stroke.

Dr Noor Hisham also reported nine new infection clusters, six from workplaces in Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Penang, a community cluster each in Pahang and Johor, and a cluster among a high-risk group in Kedah.

In Johor, the director-general reported two workplace clusters; the Jalan Nusa Mega cluster involving workers of a factory in Taman Perindustrian Nusa Cemerlang, Johor Baru, and the Jalan Industri A1 cluster among factory workers in Muar.

Meanwhile, the third cluster in Johor, the Jalan Setia Jaya cluster, was detected among attendees of a banquet that took place along Jalan Setia Jaya Utama in Batu Pahat, with 28 positive cases so far.

The two new workplace clusters detected in Kuala Lumpur, said Dr Noor Hisham, are the Jalan U-Thant and Jalan Salak construction site clusters, both involving workers at sites located in Titiwangsa and Jalan Salak Selatan, Lembah Pantai.

The two remaining workplace clusters are the Lorong Kilang cluster detected among factory workers in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, and the Medan Bayan Lepas cluster involving workers of a factory in the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone in Penang.

Over in Pahang, Dr Noor Hisham said the Sungai Lembing cluster was detected within the community there in Kuantan, and finally the Amanjaya cluster that was detected in Sungai Petani, Kedah, involving a medical centre in Bandar Aman Jaya. – Malay Mail