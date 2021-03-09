Mayor reminds park users to continue observing SOPs

MIRI: Members of the public are reminded to continue observing standard operating procedures (SOPs) while exercising outdoor at public recreational parks.

Although the wearing of face mask has been relaxed for those exercising outdoors, Miri mayor Adam Yii said the people must stay vigilant as the battle against Covid-19 is far from

over.

“While exercising outdoor at public recreational parks, there is still the need for the park users to continue practising SOP. They must keep themselves safe by maintaining physical distancing,” he said after visiting Bulatan Recreational Park here yesterday.

During the visit, he distributed face masks and hand sanitizers to park users.

As it was International Women’s Day yesterday, he took the opportunity to convey wishes to a group of women doing aerobics at the park.

“I wish all women good health and stay safe during this challenging time,’ he added.

International Women’s Day which falls on every March 8 is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.