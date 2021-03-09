Navy gets helicopter boost in curbing illegal activities

KOTA KINABALU: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) has beefed up their maritime security in Sabah with the addition of the Squadron 520 Fennec helicopter in their arsenal.

Eastern Fleet Commander, Vice Admiral Datuk Sabri Zali said the AS 555 SN Fennec helicopter, that belongs to the Royal Malaysian Navy, will be stationed at the Eastern Fleet Command at the Sepanggar Naval Base in Kota Kinabalu.

The helicopter arrived at the Sepanggar Naval Base onboard RMN’s KD Mahawangsa on March 7.

“The use of air assets such as helicopters are effective in curbing illegal sea activities such as the entry of illegal immigrants, smuggling activity and trespassing by foreign fishermen into Sabah waters.

“This is because Fennec helicopters can be deployed quickly through a land base as well as onboard one of the RMN’s ships while carrying out Ops Benteng,” he said in a statement today.

Sabri added that the Fennec helicopter will also help improve the capacity of other RMN ships through joint training such as with Deck Landing Training (DLT), Winching Exercise (Winchex), Naval Gun Fire Support (NGS) Spotter and many more.

The helicopter will also be used for training and operation for the RMN’s Naval Special Force (PASKAL).