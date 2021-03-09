Over 2,000 of overall Covid-19 positive cases in Sarawak detected in longhouses

KUCHING (Mar 9): Covid-19 cases detected in longhouses so far comprised 2,802, or 18.09 percent, out of the 11,511 Covid-19 cases in Sarawak as of today (March 9), said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It revealed in its daily Covid-19 update today that a total 32,380 individuals from longhouse communities had been screened for the virus.

“At the same time, a total 279 longhouses in Sarawak had been put under lockdown in order to curb the spread of Covid-19. As of March 9, a total 68 longhouses are still under lockdown.

“The other 211 longhouses had been released from the lockdown order after it was found the Covid-19 infection in those longhouses were under control,” said SDMC in its statement.

Sarawak, which previously recorded single digit and double digit daily cases, is currently reporting three digit daily cases ever since the Pasai cluster stemming from a funeral at Pasai Siong in Sibu was detected early this year.

As of today, there are 26 active Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak including several which had stemmed from social activities and funerals at longhouses.

SDMC reported that for today, five out of the 26 active Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak continued to record new positive cases.

The Jalan Muhibbah Cluster in Betong, which is linked to a cockfighting activity, recorded the most number of positive cases with 29, bringing the total number of cases to 262.

A total of 2,621 individuals involved in this cluster have been screened with 2,220 of them tested negative, and 139 awaiting laboratory results.

The Emperoh Jambu Cluster in Kuching recorded five new positive cases, bringing the total to 237. A total of 1,000 individuals have been screened with 825 of them tested negative, and 138 awaiting laboratory results.

The Bukit Tunggal Cluster in Julau recorded four new cases, bringing the total to 36. A total of 143 individuals have been screened with 107 of them tested negative, and none awaiting laboratory results.

Only one new case was recorded under Gelong Cluster in Kapit, bringing the total number of cases to 210. A total of 257 individuals have been screened with 47 of them tested negative, and none awaiting laboratory results.

The Jalan Awang Cluster, which was declared on Sunday, recorded one new caase bringing the total number of cases to 43 after 44 individuals were screened and one was tested negative.

The remaining 21 active clusters did not record any new cases.

They are namely Kiba Cluster in Sibu, Buloh Cluster in Selangau, Ho Pin Cluster in Samarahan, Sungai Bakong Cluster in Meradong, Kampung Sungai Maong Cluster in Kuching, Jalan Green Cluster in Kuching, Kejatau Cluster in Sri Aman, Jan Yong Cluster in Kapit, Geronggang Cluster in Sibu, Mas Merah Cluster in Sibu, Univista Cluster in Samarahan, Kidurong Dua Cluster in Bintulu, Nanga Lijan Cluster in Julau, Seruas Cluster in Beluru, Sebangkoi Cluster in Sri Aman, Jun Heng Cluster in Bintulu, Bintang Daily Cluster in Meradong, Jalan Pengiran Cluster in Matu, Tabong Cluster in Bau, Rakut Cluster in Miri and Pasai Cluster in Sibu.

There were also no new cases reported for the Tangap Sub-Cluster in Subis.