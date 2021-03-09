Police arrest 3, seize drugs worth over RM49,000 in Miri

MIRI (Mach 9): Police arrested three individuals, including a woman and seized drugs worth RM49,960.70 in two separate locations here last night.

Sarawak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) chief ACP Jasmirol Jamaluddin said acting on information, a police team from the state police headquarters NCID detained a 27-year-old man in a car at a parking lot at Jalan Bendahara Miri at around 7.06pm last night.

“Upon checking, the police team found three cigarettes suspected to be containing Cannabis weighing 2.05g (gross weight) and a plastic packet containing white powder suspected to be Ketamine weighing 6.40g (gross weight),” said Jasmirol.

Following the arrest of the first suspect, police were then led to a house in Taman Desa Seri here at around 8.15pm.

There, the police arrested two suspects, a man aged 69 and a 62-year-old woman inside the house.

“Further check in the bedroom led to the discovery of more drugs. The drugs are found in one transparent plastic packet containing white powder suspected to be Ketamine (gross weight 9.09g), nine transparent plastic packets containing white powder suspected to be Ketamine weighing (gross weight 454.40g), three white plastic packets “Juice World” written on it and one white plastic packet with word “Fruit Hunter” written on it (gross weight 169.22g) and three transparent plastic packets containing pink powder suspected to be Ecstacy weighing (gross weight 25.32g),” said Jasmirol.

He added that the police also seized cash inside the bedroom amounting RM11,453 and foreign currencies amounting RM5,400.

The police also confiscated a passenger car worth about RM30,000, a gold necklace worth about RM12,590 and two watches worth about RM2,000.

Jasmirol also revealed that the first suspect is jobless, while the second and third suspect are retired insurance agent and lecturer of a private institution of higher learning respectively.

On the amount of drugs seized, he said it can satisfy up to 500 drug addicts.

“Urine test on the first suspect came back positive for Ketamine while the second and third suspect were tested negative.

“All three will be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 for drug trafficking,” he said.

On another note, Jasmirol said the police will continue to carry out more intelligence in its continuous war against drugs.

He also thanked the public in giving out tips to the NCID regarding illegal drug activities.