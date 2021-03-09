Police officer sentenced to death by hanging for murdering girlfriend

KUCHING (March 9): A police officer ranked Inspector has been sentenced to death by hanging for murdering his girlfriend about four years ago.

Sohffian Abu Hassan, 41, was found guilty of the charge by High Court Judicial Commissioner Christopher Chin who convicted the police officer under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Chin said that the prosecution has proven its case beyond any reasonable doubt.

“The accused’s defence is weak and riddled with improbabilities and uncorroborated facts. It constitutes bare denial and seeks to transfer the responsibility of the gunshot to the victim herself,” Chin said in his ruling.

Sohffian, who at the material time was based in Belaga, murdered 33-year-old Siti Nadrah Abdullah by shooting her on the neck at 3.15pm on May 21, 2017 at Kampung Kakai, Serian near here.

According to the brief fact of the case, he shot the woman in a fit of rage and jealousy.

After shooting the woman, the accused then fled the scene by using a police vehicle.

He then informed the police about the location of the crime scene before getting arrested at a mall in Matang.

The accused, who is a widower, had never declared that he had married the victim.

The victim’s 65-year-old mother, however, insisted that they were a married couple.

Sohffian’s lawyer CM Sundram said he would be filing an appeal against the murder conviction.

DPP Yong Suk Hui prosecuted the case.