Repair works on leaked main pipe at Kpg Setunggang Ulu underway, assures JBALB

KUCHING: The repair works on the leaked main pipe at Kampung Setunggang Ulu in Lundu near here are on-going, says Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB).

The department, in a statement yesterday, attributed the leakage to the current construction of the Pan Borneo Highway at a section of Jalan Lundu-Bau.

The resulting disruption of water supply had affected households not only in Kampung Setunggang Ulu, but also those in Kampung Bitokan, Kampung Selampit, Kampung Senibong, Kampung Sebandi Hulu, Kampung Sebandi Hilir, Kampung Gerunggang Lama, Kampung Gerunggang Baru, Kampung Temelan Melayu, Kampung Temelan Dayak, Kampung Klaoh, Kampung Benggang, Kampung Setunggang Melayu Lama, Kampung Setunggang Dayak and as far up to the houses at Jalan Lundu Sampadi/Beruan Lundu.

“Currently, the Pan Borneo Highway contractors are conducting repair works on the main pipe.

“In the meantime, the delivery of water supply via tankers to the affected areas is also conducted together by the contractors and JBALB Kuching Division, which runs until the situation has been rectified.

“We apologise for all the difficulties faced by affected folk, and we appreciate our consumers’ patience and cooperation,” said JBALB.

It added that updates on the repair works would be notified via these official Facebook pages, ‘JBALB Sarawak’ and ‘Rakan JBALB Daerah Lundu’.