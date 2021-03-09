Rhinos can still improve, be better – Bung

KOTA KINABALU: Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin believed the state senior football squad, Sabah FC, can still improve and challenge rival teams in the Super League 2021.

The acting president of Sabah Football Association (Safa) said this after he was encouraged by the Rhinos 1-1 outcome in the season opener away to Melaka United FC last Saturday.

He described the result as a positive start for Sabah FC, especially after winning a point on their travel.

Having said that, Bung who is also Deputy Chief Minister, believed there were rooms for improvement for the team and become even better.

“We must improve where possible. I hope the team will give give much attention to any weaknesses and rectify them so that the team can move forward and compete against the rest of the Super League rival teams.

“One point from an away fixture is considered good but the team must try and get the win…the season has only started and there are many games to play,” he said in statement released late Monday.

For the record, Sabah FC were not able to call on all four of the new foreign signing for the opening game with only the retained South Korean centre back Park Tae Su featured in the starting line-up.

Others are Indonesian winger Saddil Ramdani, Gabon international midfielder Levy Clement Madinda, Liberian striker Sam Johnson and North Macedonian defender Risto Mitrevski.

However, only Saddil is expected to join up with the rest of the squad in their second league fixtures away to Kedah Darul Aman FC in Alor Setar last night (March 9).

The remaining foreign recruits are only expected to feature for the Rhinos on Saturday (March 13) when Sabah FC host PJ City FC at the Likas Stadium.