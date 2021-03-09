School bus operators appeal to increase capacity

KOTA KINABALU: The Persatuan Bas Sekolah Sabah is appealing to the state government to allow its members to increase their carrying capacity to more than the current 50 per cent as stipulated in the SOP to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commercial Vehicle and Licensing Board Sabah Chairman Datuk Chin Kim Hiung received the association’s appeal and has forwarded it to Local Government and Housing minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, who is also the state’s Covid-19 spokesperson to be presented to the cabinet.

“The association said school bus operators are now operating at half capacity than what is allowed in their permit. This has resulted in increased costs,” he said.

The association also warned of the possibility of students, especially those who are studying in the afternoon session, being late for school as the bus operators will be required to make two trips to send them.

“Therefore, they hope that the state government can relax the SOP and allow them to carry more students,” said Chin.