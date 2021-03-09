SDDMC meets today on next action for Sibu Jaya flat blocks

SIBU: The Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) will meet today to discuss the next course of action to tackle the high number of Covid-19 cases at two Sibu Jaya flat blocks.

Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapa’ee, who is SDDMC coordinator, said the two blocks – Block J and H – recorded 58 and 42 new cases, respectively, yesterday and are currently under lockdown.

“The two blocks contributed 100 out of the 149 new cases recorded in Sibu today (Monday). SDDMC will have a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss the best approach that will not burden the flat residents, and we will propose to Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) on what will be done next,” he said during a Facebook Live session yesterday.

Earlier, Dr Annuar congratulated Town Villa housing residents after the locality reverted to Orange Zone status from Red – an indication that the situation there had improved.

Meanwhile, he said the bed occupancy rate (BOR) at Sibu Hospital was at 68 per cent of its 309-bed capacity, while the BOR at Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) here was at 58.8 per cent of its 828-bed capacity.