Serba Dinamik secures RM408.8 million worth of projects

KUCHING: Global integrated engineering services provider Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd (Serba Dinamik), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries SDIT International Ltd (SDITIL), Serba Dinamik Sdn Bhd (SDSB), 75 per cent-owned subsidiary PT Serba Dinamik Indonesia (PT SDI) and a 49 per cent-owned associate Serba2C India Private Limited (S2CIPL), announced yesterday that they have secured a total of five contracts.

These included two in Operations and Maintenance (O&M) and three in Information, Communication & Technology (ICT) across India and Indonesia.

The combined estimated value of four secured contracts by SDITIL, PT SDI and S2CIPL is approximately US$99.6 million equivalent to RM408.8 million.

Additionally, the remaining contract secured by SDSB has no specific value as the contract is on a “call-out” basis, which means the work orders will be awarded at the client’s discretion based on scheduled activities’ and rates throughout the duration of the respective contracts.

“We are grateful to be able to secure projects in O&M and ICT, which worth approximately RM408.8 million,” group managing director/group chief executive officer Datuk Dr Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah expressed.

“The awarded projects signify our stronger capabilities to secure more projects in ICT and non-Oil & Gas businesses.”

The ICT projects in India demonstrate our serious efforts to embrace digital transformation while bolstering and sustaining our core competencies with O&M projects in Malaysia and Indonesia.

These ICT projects will intensify our market presence in India, adding to the Smart Solutions project for the development of Smart and Safe City.

“We intend to continue this momentum going forward, as these projects will definitely boost our order book and improve our financial position.

“Further, this is the next avenue for growth and new markets that will ensure the sustainability of the company.”