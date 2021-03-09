Shahidan Kassim appointed new PR1MA chairman

KUALA LUMPUR (March 9): Arau member of Parliament Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim has been appointed as chairman of Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia (PR1MA), effective immediately.

In announcing the matter, Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said Shahidan’s five-term experience as an elected representative and his vast experience in governance were needed to boost PR1MA’s performance.

His experience as the Perlis menteri besar and minister in the prime minister’s department can help PR1MA to achieve its mission of providing affordable housing in the country, she said during a visit to the PR1MA headquarters here today.

Zuraida also announced the appointment of Shahidan as chairman of the National Housing Corporation (NHC).

NHC, established under the Housing and Local Government Ministry is an entity that will coordinate all housing development agencies in terms of planning and preparing financial plans for the construction of affordable houses (RMM).

Shahidan’s appointment as PR1MA chairman, is to replace Tan Sri Eddy Chen who held the post in 2018.

Meanwhile, Zuraida said among the NHC’s focus was to carry out research and strategic housing planning, as well as overcome the issue of imbalanced housing supply-demand, especially for affordable housing.

“It will also look at several matters including the act, licensing and enforcement of housing legislation to safeguard the interests of all parties involved in the housing industry such as buyers, developers, contractors and financiers,” he said.

NHC’s establishment is also aimed at managing housing incentives, rental schemes, home financing, maintenance and overhang units. – Bernama