Subis district now red zone, Samarahan district reverts to yellow

KUCHING (March 9): Subis district is now a Covid-19 red zone after it recorded 49 local infection cases in the past 14 days, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily Covid-19 update, SDMC disclosed there was an increase in Covid-19 cases in Subis after 15 new cases were recorded today.

All these new cases were detected following an Active Case Detection (ACD) carried out recently.

On another matter, SDMC announced that Samarahan district (previously orange zone) has reverted to yellow zone after recording 20 local infection cases in the last two weeks.

Based on Ministry of Health (MOH)’s classification, districts with more than 40 cases in a two-week period is classified as red zones, 21 to 40 cases as orange zones, one to 20 cases as yellow zones and those with no cases as green zones.

The districts of Julau, Selangau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu remain as red zones with accumulated number of 2,755 local infection cases within two-week period.

The districts of Bau, Kanowit, Sarikei, Serian, Subis, Dalat and Sri Aman remain orange zones with total 177 local infection cases in the last 14 days.

The districts of Belaga, Lundu, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Marudi, Mukah, Pusa, Song, Asajaya, Beluru, Saratok and Sebauh stay as yellow zones with accumulated number of 76 local infection cases within two-week period.

A total 11 districts remain as green zones or with no cases. They are namely Pakan, Mat, Lawas, Daro, Simunjan, Lubok Antu, Telang Usan, Limbang, Tanjung Manis, Tebedu and Kabong.