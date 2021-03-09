Sukma karatekas resume training

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s Malaysia Games (Sukma) karate exponents have resumed training at the Main Dojo in Likas near here.

However, the athletes involved are only those from around the City, Sabah Karate Association (SKA) secretary general Julian said.

“Training has already started last Friday for both the Kata and Kumite athletes.

“We are complying strictly to the SOP (standard operating procedures) and hence no contact among the trainees,” he said when here on Monday.

Julian went on to say there were around 15 trainees currently in training under the watchful eyes of coach Danny Fredoline and himself.

“This is not the full team yet because others in the Sukma long list were not able to join due to the restriction on inter-district travel.

“Once it is fully allowed, we will call the rest of the Sukma trainees for joint training at Main Dojo,” he added.

For the record, inter-district travel in Sabah is only allowed within the designated zones.

Meanwhile, Julian is planning to organise an internal competition once the restriction on organising events is relaxed.

“There is no competition for the athletes for now but hopefully soon we will be able to organise if given the greenlight by the relevant authorities.

“The plan is to have a competition among the state karatekas. But for now, it is only non-contact training for them,” he said.

SKA had previously named around 30 karatekas in its Sukma list, which will be trimmed and only selected exponents would make the final squad to compete in the country’s premier multi-sport event.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the 20th Sukma that Johor was to host in July last year to April this year.

The Games has been further delayed as it will now be taking place in 2022 in Johor, although no fixed date has been announced yet.