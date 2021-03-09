Tuaran MP denies joining PN

KOTA KINABALU (March 9): Tuaran MP Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau has denied allegations that he is one of the elected representatives in Sabah who will join the Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Madius, who the president of the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko), said that the allegation was deliberately made by certain parties to create instability among opposition party leaders.

“Recently, I was informed by my Upko leadership friends that there is a portal that links my name… that I was one of the opposition MPs who will jump over and support the PN government.

“This is a desperate effort by irresponsible parties. I vehemently deny the allegations. I want those people to stop spreading this slander. I will not hesitate to take legal action if it is not stopped,” he said here today.

Madius said this in a video posted on his Facebook account.

In the 14th General Election, Madius was the only Upko representative to win a parliamentary seat on a Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket, but he later brought Upko out of BN to support the Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) to form the new Sabah government at that time. – Bernama