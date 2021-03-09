Wong: PSB forms southern region task force to address issues faced by urban communities

KUCHING (March 9): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has formed a southern region task force to mainly address issues and concerns faced by the urban communities, said party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

During a press conference at the party headquarters here today, Wong said similar task force will be formed at the central and northern regions.

He added that Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, who is a PSB Presidential Council member, will be heading the overall initiative.

“I believe See has all the experiences through past political works and activities that he had been doing. He is the best person to lead the task force,” Wong said during the press conference to launch the southern region task force.

Wong said the task force comprised of professionals from multiple disciplines, who will be carrying out an in-depth study on the issues faced by the people and to propose solutions to rectify such shortcomings.

The southern region task force is based in Kuching, while the ones in the central and northern regions will be based in Sibu and Miri respectively.

See, who was also present at the press conference, said the task force will be organising a series of townhall sessions in the soonest future, whereby members of the public and professionals would be invited to air their views and concerns.

“The town hall sessions to be organised are to make sure we look into all the issues faced by the people and the majority of the issues have been neglected by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government, which was part of former Barisan Nasional government.”

See said the townhall sessions will be covering a wide range of topics, involving education, economics, traffic congestions, rural infrastructure development as well as the local government.

PSB secretary-general George Lo said a similar task force will also be set up in the rural areas because the issues faced by those in the urban areas are different than those in the interior.

“At the zone level, obviously there will be committees under the task force to look after each of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) constituencies. Not all the issues within the zone are the same, given the wide land size,” said Lo.

On a separate matter, Lo said they do not rule out any potential cooperation with like-minded parties that share the same ideals and vision for a new Sarawak and the cooperation can be forged at any time, whether its before or after the next state election.

“The setting up of this task force in the urban areas does not mean that we are ruling out any cooperation in particular. We just want to look into the issues identified by the task force that require urgent attention,” added Lo.

When asked on whether a potential chief ministerial candidate has been proposed within the party, Lo said they will “cross the bridge when they manage to take over the state government” and he believed that all the elected people’s representatives will then make a “wise and correct” decision in choosing the next chief minister.

Meanwhile, Wong said PSB is a viable alternative political party which fights for justice, equality, fairness and progress for all communities, while at the same time rejecting all forms of religion and racial extremism.

“PSB is a multi-racial party that is independent and it has no affliction to any of the political parties. The party strive to maintain all the rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and to fight hard to restore all the rights that had been eroded over the years,” stressed Wong.