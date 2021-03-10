54 new cases, one more death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sabah continued its downward trend today as only 54 new cases were detected.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that Keningau recorded the highest number of cases with 18 cases followed by Tawau (8) and Kudat (6).

“The state recorded one new Covid-19 death in Sipitang,” said Masidi in a statement today.

The state’s official Covid-19 spokesman further disclosed that no new clusters were detected.

“Lahad Datu was reclassified from a red zone to a yellow zone while Papar was reclassified from yellow zone to an orange zone,” added Masidi.A total of 57 Covid-19 patients in Sabah recovered from the virus today.

