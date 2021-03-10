Army’s Eastern Field Command now has permanent home for Military Court

KUCHING (March 10): The Army’s Eastern Field Command now has a permanent home for its Military Court.

Opening the Eastern Field Command’s Military Court building at Penrissen Camp here today, Army chief General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain said even though it belonged to the Army, it can also be used by the Royal Malaysian Navy and Royal Malaysian Air Force for trial purposes from time to time.

“All this while, when there is a need to hold a military court trial, the Eastern Field Command had to provide a place or courtroom on an ad-hoc (non-permanent) basis.

“Due to this, it was necessary to establish a permanent military court building for the Eastern Field Command, similar to the one at the Army Court Complex, Si Rusa Camp in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan,” he told reporters.

Also present were Eastern Field Command commander Lt-Gen Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad and Third Infantry Brigade commander, Brigadier General Datuk Azhar Ahmad.

In the meantime, Zamrose also visited the Army Family Housing Complex in Semenggo Camp, which was fully completed and occupied since last September. – Bernama