Baram fishermen benefit from prolonged dry spell

MARUDI: The dry spell for nearly a fortnight here has been a boon for many fishermen from central Baram to the longhouses surrounding Marudi town.

A check at the Marudi government wharf found fishermen selling their abundant catches of udang galah or giant freshwater prawns, as well as a huge range of freshwater fish.

Peter Rima, a fisherman from Nanga Tasong, said he has managed to sell RM2,800 worth of ikan seluang alone over the past three days.

He said this amount did not include the other types of fish he managed to catch.

Fellow fisherman Edwin Ubak from Kuala Tutoh said he focused on selling ikan bawan and ikan mengelan.

“They sell very quickly just like pisang goreng panas (hot banana fritters) every morning,” he said.

Among the fish that have been available every morning in abundance are ikan tapah, which are priced at RM40 and above per kg depending on the size; ikan mengelan (RM25 per kg); ikan baong (RM25 per kg); ikan bawan (RM15 per kg); and ikan seluang (RM20 per kg).

The much-prized giant freshwater prawns have been priced around RM80 per kg.

All have received good demand from customers eager to get their share of the freshest fish and prawns.