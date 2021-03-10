Bau, Serian districts now red zones, Samarahan, Song districts turn orange

KUCHING: (March 10): Bau and Serian districts have been classified as Covid-19 red zones after recording 41 local infections respectively over the last 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee also revealed that Samarahan and Song districts had turned to be orange zones from yellow after recording 21 and 23 new locally transmitted cases respectively in the last 14 days.

Subis, Julau, Selangau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu remain as Covid-19 red zones with 2,604 local transmission cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Kanowit, Sarikei, Dalat and Sri Aman remain as orange zones with 100 accumulative cases, while Belaga, Lundu, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Marudi, Mukah, Pusa, Asajaya, Beluru, Saratok and Sebauh remain yellow zones with 96 total local transmission cases recorded in the past 14 days.

The other 11 districts remain as green zones.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 10 compounds, of which six were in Kuching and Padawan (4) for defying the standard operating procedures (SOPs).