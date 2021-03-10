Covid-19: New Melor Cluster emerges in Pusa

KUCHING (March 10): The state Health Department has declared a new Covid-19 cluster today, dubbed Melor Cluster, involving close interaction and congregation prayer at a surau at Kampung Beladin in Pusa.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the cluster was traced at Lorong Melor of the village, and the index case is a 23-year-old Sarawakian woman who was screened after she experienced symptoms on Feb 24.

“As of today, a total of 355 people were screened, 301 were found negative and 20 are still waiting for their results. Additional 13 positive cases were discovered for the cluster,” said SDMC in a press statement today.

Aside from the new cluster, 26 other clusters remain active. Out of the 26, five clusters recorded new positive cases today.

The Gelong Cluster in Kapit recorded the most number of positive cases with 26, bringing the total number of cases to 236. A total of 283 individuals have been screened with 47 of them tested negative, and none is awaiting laboratory results.

The Emperoh Jambu Cluster in Kuching recorded 25 new positive cases, bringing the total to 262. A total of 1,400 individuals have been screened with 866 of them tested negative, and 272 awaiting laboratory results.

The Jalan Muhibbah Cluster in Betong recorded six new positive cases, bringing the total to 268. A total of 2,621 individuals have been screened with 2,288 of them tested negative, and 65 awaiting laboratory results.

The Jalan Green Cluster in Kuching recorded two new positive cases, bringing the total to 30. A total of 302 individuals have been screened with 272 of them tested negative, and none are awaiting laboratory results.

The Buloh Cluster in Selangau recorded one new positive case, bringing the total to 35. A total of 75 individuals have been screened with 40 of them tested negative, and none are awaiting laboratory results.

The remaining active clusters are the Jalan Awang Cluster in Sibu, Bukit Tunggal Cluster in Julau, Jalan Ho Pin Cluster in Samarahan, Sungai Bakong Cluster in Meradong, Kampung Sungai Maong Cluster in Kuching, Kejatau Cluster in Sri Aman, Jan Yong Cluster in Kapit, Geronggang Cluster in Sibu, Mas Merah Cluster in Sibu, Univista Cluster in Samarahan, Kidurong Dua Cluster in Bintulu, Nanga Lijan Cluster in Julau, Seruas Cluster in Beluru, Sebangkoi Cluster in Sri Aman, Jun Heng Cluster in Bintulu, Bintang Daily Cluster in Meradong, Jalan Pengiran Cluster in Matu, Tabong Cluster in Bau, Rakut Cluster in Miri and Pasai Cluster in Sibu.

There were no new cases reported for the Tangap Sub-Cluster in Subis.