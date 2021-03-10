Covid-19: No deaths, 199 new cases in Sarawak today

KUCHING (March 10): Sarawak recorded 199 new positive Covid-19 cases and no fatalities today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that Sibu recorded the highest number of cases at 41 followed by Kapit (33), Kuching (33), Miri (22), Song (19), Bintulu (8), Tatau (8), Serian (6), Bau (6), Betong (6), Samarahan (4), Bukit Mabong (3), Mukah (2) and Pusa (2).

“Dalat, Saratok, Sarikei, Sri Aman, Subis and Selangau districts each also recorded one new case.

“The total number of positive cases in the state have now increased to 11,710 cases,” it said.

It pointed out that of the new cases that were reported today, only 30 individuals (15.07 per cent) out of 199 cases had showed signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection when screenings were conducted.

“The cases reported today consisted of 60 cases which were detected from existing active clusters; 95 cases from screenings of individuals with contact to positive Covid-19 cases; 16 cases from symptomatic individual screenings at health facilities; and 24 cases from other screenings at health facilities.

“There were also four Import B cases involving individuals who had returned from other states in the country namely Selangor,” it said.

The committee also said that 137 Covid-19 patients had recovered today of which 40 were discharged from Bintulu Hospital; 28 from Sibu Hospital; 23 from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH); 17 from Miri Hospital; 16 from Kapit Hospital; seven from the quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) in Betong; and six from Sarikei Hospital.

“The total number of recoveries in the state has now increased to 9,124 or 77.92 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

It said 2,457 patients were still being isolated and treated at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state, where 949 are being treated at Sibu Hospital and PKRC Sibu; 367 at Miri Hospital and PKRC Miri; 310 at SGH and PKRC Kuching; 297 at Bintulu Hospital and PKRC Bintulu; 187 at Betong Hospital and PKRC Betong; 181 at Kapit Hospital and PKRC Kapit; 130 at Sarikei Hospital and PKRC Sarikei; 19 at Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC Sri Aman; ten at PKRC Mukah; and seven at PKRC Serian.

A total of 199 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases were also reported with none awaiting lab test result.

Meanwhile, SDMC said as of March 9, a total of 26,142 individuals in Sarawak have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine since the immunisation programme in the state was rolled out on Feb 26.