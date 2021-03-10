Develop POIC LD into free trade zone – envoy

KOTA KINABALU: The Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the People’s Republic of China Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has proposed to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor that the Palm Oil Industrial Cluster (POIC) Lahad Datu be developed into a free trade zone.

He said the proposal has garnered positive consideration from Hajiji.

Tiong, who is also the chairman of the Malaysia-China Business Council (MCBC), said he had been in Sabah for 10 years in the past and has always been optimistic about Sabah’s development prospects.

“If the POIC free trade zone proposal is implemented, the MCBC would do its best to attract Chinese investment to Lahad Datu.

“All parties must work together to create an enticing investment opportunity, including upgrading the existing airport to international level status.

“Anything less could be seen as an inconvenience that would make it difficult to gain investor confidence.”

He said this during a banquet hosted by the Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS) president Tan Sri Dr T.C. Goh, JP during the MCBC delegation’s working visit to Sabah here on Tuesday.

Tiong said MCBC had chosen Sabah as the location of its first official visit since the new council took office due to the state’s exciting economic prospects and opportunities.

He also agreed with Goh, who is also the president of the Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong), that the upcoming official visit by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to Hebei, China should include delegates from various ethnic groups, government departments, as well as a diverse mix of representatives from the private sector of Sabah.

He said an inclusive visit which was representative of all ethnic groups and industries based on diversity and unity were key to building stable economic foundations.

“I am honoured to be entrusted by the Prime Minister to serve as the Special Envoy to China.

“I am greatly heartened by the gravity and significance placed on the success of this visit.

“I also fully appreciate the responsibility entrusted to the MCBC on this official visit to China.”

Tiong said he would convey to the Prime Minister the appeal by Huazong to ensure that members of the delegation would include professionals from various fields including politics, economics, culture, and education.

“At the same time, we look forward to the potential of this visit to yield economic opportunities for Sabah, open the doors to more investments, and vigorously promote Sabah’s development.”

He added that the next wave of the country’s economic development would be greatly contributed by foreign capital entering Southeast Asia, which Malaysia must take advantage of.

“In order to maximize the potential of the country’s industry and strengthen the unity and harmony of the people, we must effectively promote Malaysia’s diverse and unique cultures as part of the economy.”

As a Chinese descendent, Tiong encouraged more young Chinese people to be more inclusive and open to working closely with people from all ethnic backgrounds in order to create an overall win-win situation.

“After all, national unity is a key factor in the progress of the country.

“Do not provoke issues of race or different beliefs, which would ultimately be unproductive.”